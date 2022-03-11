Comerica Bank Sells 71,342 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
