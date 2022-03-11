Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.56

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 15366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,988 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

