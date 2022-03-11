Comparing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.78 $468.69 million $4.38 17.47 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.79 $5.89 billion $7.19 17.38

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Solar and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 14 6 0 2.18 Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $87.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.83%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than First Solar.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 16.03% 8.06% 6.46% Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats First Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

