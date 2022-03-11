Comparing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Group and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.26 $87.74 million $1.15 8.82 Missfresh $935.69 million 0.43 -$251.71 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Star Group and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80

Missfresh has a consensus price target of $10.59, indicating a potential upside of 440.43%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Group beats Missfresh on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Missfresh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

