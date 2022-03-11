Compound Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.39 or 0.00261263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $670.69 million and approximately $42.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,206 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

