Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

