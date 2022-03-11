Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 12,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,748. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 304.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

