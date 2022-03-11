Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 14,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 million, a PE ratio of 304.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

