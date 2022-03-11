Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CND. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,224,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,504. Concord Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

