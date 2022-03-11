Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.19. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

