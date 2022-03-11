Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 621,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,397. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $559.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.