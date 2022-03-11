ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.72. 9,464,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,629,957. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

