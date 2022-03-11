ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.36.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of COP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.72. 9,464,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,629,957. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
