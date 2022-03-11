CONSOL Energy Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

