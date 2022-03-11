Contrasting Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Flux Power alerts:

This table compares Flux Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92% ESS Tech N/A -128.49% -16.31%

This table compares Flux Power and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 1.38 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.18 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.41 million N/A N/A

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.63%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 343.51%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.