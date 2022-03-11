Contrasting Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 3.71 $1.08 million ($0.50) -16.54 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 3 6 0 2.67 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 98.84%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -3.99% -9.43% -7.90% RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About RedBall Acquisition (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

