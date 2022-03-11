Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$12.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.30. 256,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,487. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

