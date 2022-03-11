Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.10. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.