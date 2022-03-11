CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

