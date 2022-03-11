Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

CMRE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

