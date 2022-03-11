CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 2,415,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

