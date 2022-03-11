Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Bretten Gordon Von Purchases 13,514 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

