Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Couchbase by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.