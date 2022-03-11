Craig Hallum Lowers TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $12.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.