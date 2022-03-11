Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.58) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,650.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,665.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.