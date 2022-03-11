Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.30) price target (down from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

