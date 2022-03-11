Credit Suisse Group Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.31.

GE stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 50.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 217,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

