Credit Suisse Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$28.63 and a 12-month high of C$60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.