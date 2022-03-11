Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.16 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

