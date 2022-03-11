Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

CRDO opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

