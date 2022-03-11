Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE CRGY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

