Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.