Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $9.58. Cricut shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9,323 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 944,169 shares of company stock worth $18,425,762 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

