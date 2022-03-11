Critical Comparison: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Iota Communications alerts:

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iota Communications and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 1.71 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Accolade $170.36 million 6.18 -$50.65 million ($1.73) -9.09

Accolade has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Accolade -33.86% -20.66% -12.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 0 10 0 3.00

Accolade has a consensus target price of $39.27, suggesting a potential upside of 149.67%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Accolade beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless communications and data analytics company, which provides Internet of Things solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.