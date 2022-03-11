Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter 2021. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories, contributed to the strong quarterly results. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz remained key growth drivers. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. It issued an upbeat 2022 view. However, elevated air freight, the adverse impacts of factory closures in Vietnam, and the global supply-chain issues remain concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Crocs by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crocs by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

