Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

