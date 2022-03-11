Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,228 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 105,910.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.