Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,518 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.67 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

