Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,063. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

