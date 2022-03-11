Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

