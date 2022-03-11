CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.