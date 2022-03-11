CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

CRWD opened at $196.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

