CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $255.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.71.
Shares of CRWD opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
