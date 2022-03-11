Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.48. 22,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

