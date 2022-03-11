CSFB Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.70.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,503,678.13. Insiders sold 223,379 shares of company stock valued at $13,671,499 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

