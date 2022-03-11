CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.