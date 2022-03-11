CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

