CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:CTS opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CTS by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CTS by 109,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

