Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Sight Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Sight Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.