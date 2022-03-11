Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.03) to GBX 2,730 ($35.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

