Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 60,100 Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Doma stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

