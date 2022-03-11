Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

